January 11, 2023
"WE'VE ESTABLISHED WHAT YOU ARE, NOW WE'RE HAGGLING OVER THE PRICE":
Trump's tax returns show he was a bigger risk than we realized (Richard W. Painter, 1/10/23, MSNBC)
The tax returns reveal that Trump had foreign bank accounts from 2015 to 2020. These include a bank account in China from 2015 to 2017, which reportedly is connected to Trump International Hotels Management business in China. The tax returns also showed that Trump had business dealings in Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Georgia, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, South Korea, St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. [...]Looking at the list of Trump's tax returns, the bank account in China immediately jumps out. The existence of the account had been previously revealed by The New York Times -- but only in 2020, years after it would have become public had Trump released his returns. Given Trump's many business connections to China, and allegations that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, it would be perfectly reasonable for Congress to want to look into this account.The far-flung nature of Trump's many accounts also begs the question of what countries the transactions were coming from. The Russian government's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election is well established. We also remember that Trump's own lawyer Michael Cohen detailed how Trump lied about his business dealings in Russia, including a planned Trump Tower in Moscow. And there is extensive documentation of Trump and his company partnering with Russian oligarchs -- a status few reach without the support of Vladimir Putin's government.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2023 12:00 AM