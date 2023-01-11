"WE'VE ESTABLISHED WHAT YOU ARE, NOW WE'RE HAGGLING OVER THE PRICE":

The tax returns reveal that Trump had foreign bank accounts from 2015 to 2020. These include a bank account in China from 2015 to 2017, which reportedly is connected to Trump International Hotels Management business in China. The tax returns also showed that Trump had business dealings in Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Georgia, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, South Korea, St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. [...]





Looking at the list of Trump's tax returns, the bank account in China immediately jumps out. The existence of the account had been previously revealed by The New York Times -- but only in 2020, years after it would have become public had Trump released his returns. Given Trump's many business connections to China, and allegations that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, it would be perfectly reasonable for Congress to want to look into this account.



