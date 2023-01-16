WE CAN'T REPLACE MAGA FAST ENOUGH:

The court documents for the other two men suggest the alleged conspiracy came crashing down when Kenna, the first of the three to be arrested, was pulled over in late November. During the seemingly routine traffic stop, police found that he was wearing body armor and had a ghost gun on him--which was what he initially was arrested for--and that he also had with him a diary that allegedly outlined their plans in great detail.





"I'm going to fulfil my destiny one way or another. And It's going to take bold action to do so. I have already set in motion a plan to start it all off," it read, according to court documents. "I'm writing a 'screenplay' on a movie about 3 guys that rob a small bank and set off with a large amount of cash and get set up for things to come so as to keep their families safe and sound, protected."





If you have any information regarding neo-Nazi organizing, the Wolves of Vinland, or Active Clubs we would love to hear from you. Please reach out to Mack Lamoureux at mack.lamoureux@vice.com, @macklamoureux on Twitter or securely on Wire at @mlamoureux.





A little less than a month later, Brown was arrested. Authorities were able to identify Tiereny through a multitude of means, including phone records that indicate Kenna's wife texted Tierney a PDF of her husband's criminal complaint.





"Damn," was all Tiereny responded with.



