TO INFINITY...AND BEYOND:

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Electreon Wireless knows that charging infrastructure can be a big deterrent for consumers who are considering buying an electric car. Many drivers worry about battery range or are put off by longer charging times and lines at public chargers.





Electreon is working to allay these fears with its wireless-charging technology, which uses magnetic frequencies from coils embedded in the road to charge specialized receivers that can be installed on electric cars, trucks, forklifts, and more. A receiver costs around $3,500 per installation, according to Axios, but Electreon claims the price can get closer to $1,500.





This technology won't simply increase the average electric car's range, either. Electreon sees an opportunity for wireless charging to be used for electric buses, long-haul trucks, machines in busy warehouses and distribution centers, and in dense, urban environments. All of these scenarios would benefit from increased range and faster charging times, while saving space that traditional, above-ground chargers take up.