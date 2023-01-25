January 25, 2023
THINK YOURSELF HEALTHY:
Mindfulness exercises can be as effective as anxiety drugs, study shows (Amanda Morris, January 23, 2023, Washington Post)
Practicing mindfulness to relieve anxiety can be just as effective as medication, new research shows.A recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry showed that people who received eight weeks of mindfulness-based interventions experienced a decrease in anxiety that matched those who were prescribed escitalopram, a common anti-anxiety medication that is often prescribed under the brand name Lexapro.
