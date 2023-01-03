THERE IS NO BOTTOM:

Kevin McCarthy will do anything to be speaker of the House, make any promise, and cut any deal. What's worse is what he won't do: Draw any moral line in the marble he walks on. There's no level beneath which he will not sink. [...]





In addition to letting MTG say what she feels, McCarthy isn't even trying to keep the Oath Keeper sympathizer Representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana in line. In 2020, when Higgins threatened to "drop any 10 of you [blacks protesting police brutality] where you stand" in a Facebook post, Democrats warned McCarthy that the violent rhetoric was getting out of hand. McCarthy reportedly told Higgins, a former police officer and sheriff's deputy, to cut it out or risk losing committee assignments. This fall, Higgins tweeted a picture of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hands pressing her forehead and a caption: "That moment you realize the nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy is the reason your husband didn't make it to your fundraiser." The tweet was removed, and there were no reports that the wannabe speaker chastised Higgins, who may well chair the Homeland Security Committee now led by Representative Bennie Thompson.





A new sign of how low McCarthy would sink came when Representative-elect George Santos was exposed as an aerobic fabulist. According to an investigation and the New Yorker's own admissions, he fabricated almost the entirety of his campaign biography, except for the "a," the "and," and the "the." There's no record Santos went to NYU, worked at Goldman Sachs, helmed an animal rescue effort, or had the wherewithal to loan his campaign $700,000. He desecrated his mother's grave, telling various stories about how and when she died. On top of all that, Santos said he had family who had escaped the Holocaust. He fabricated being Jewish, saying he meant "Jew-ish." Santos claims to be gay, but now that a sleeping press and braindead Democrats have discovered he was once married to a woman, even that claim seems suspect.





Santos may be dishonest, but he is not dumb. What was the first thing the bespectacled Long Islander did to keep his seat upon learning the Times would be running the story? Appeal to McCarthy, not on the merits--there are none--but on his ambition. Santos tweeted the night before the bombshell that he would back McCarthy for speaker. That did it. Santos will take his seat, protected by the silence of McCarthy.





Adding to McCarthy's woe is a split over his candidacy between the two wildest members of his caucus: Greene and Representative Lauren Boebert. Boebert moved into a slight lead in the crazy races when she dispatched a holiday card last year featuring a fully armed family in front of the Christmas tree. Boebert's main reason for withholding support for McCarthy is his objection to a motion that would allow any one member to force a vote to oust him. Even someone as dim as McCarthy knows he'd be signing his own demise if he agreed to let one caucus lunatic initiate his decapitation.





Boebert's so-far implacable stance against McCarthy has led her to depict Greene as an extremist. She explained more in an interview with the Daily Caller. "I've been asked to explain MTG's belief in Jewish space lasers, why she showed up to a white supremacist's conference, and to explain why she is blindly following Kevin McCarthy."