January 30, 2023
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
New York District Attorney Revives Probe Of Trump Hush Money Payoff (National Memo, 1/30/23)
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will present evidence to a state grand jury today concerning Donald J. Trump's 2016 payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, which may lead to a criminal indictment of the former president, sources told the New York Times.The impaneling of the grand jury, which will soon received witness testimony and other evidence, indicates that the district attorney is close to a decision about charging Trump.
