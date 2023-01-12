January 12, 2023
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump is facing various criminal charges - here's what we can learn from legal cases against Nixon and Clinton (Kirsten Matoy Carlson, 1/12/23, The Conversation)
A Georgia special grand jury has finished its work investigating whether former president Donald Trump and his allies committed crimes when trying to overturn the 2020 election results.While special grand juries cannot themselves issue indictments, they can recommend district attorneys do so. This and other recent news about Trump's mounting legal problems has led to a number of legal experts and political observers saying that Trump could soon be indicted.Trump, meanwhile, faces several other criminal investigations that could also result in indictments. The Department of Justice is investigating Trump for retaining government documents in violation of several federal laws.
And the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol referred Trump to the Department of Justice in December 2022, citing multiple likely criminal violations in his role of orchestrating an attack on the Capitol. The Department of Justice's special counsel is now investigating.
