THE ORIGINAL OPPONENT OF ANTI-CRT RULES:





In spite of his principles, due to the various structural and economic calamities of the end of the Era of Good Feelings, John Quincy Adams had been unable to devote his energy towards the fight for abolition. That changed with the imposition of a gag rule in 1836, which prohibited any discussion of slavery within the House of Representatives. Immediately, the elderly Quincy rose up from his seat and shouted, "Am I gagged or am I not?"





It would have been easy for Quincy, as a somewhat misguided Stoic, to dismiss his initial reaction as a moment of fleeting passion, accept the status quo, and go quietly about the rest of his tenure. But that would not do. Instead, Quincy spent nearly a decade rallying support against the gag rule. He filed hundreds of petitions challenging the measure, took on an immense emotional burden that flared his chronic depression, and received several death threats for his trouble.





However, he persevered, and these efforts came to fruition in 1844 when the gag rule was repealed by a vote of 108-80. When combined with his defense of the 35 survivors of the Amistad slave ship, the picture painted of Quincy is one of a passionate statesman who recognized that politics is innately tied with self-interest, but, especially in his old age, did not allow it to prevent him from doing what is right. His efforts were central to the abolitionist movement that would eventually culminate in the 13th Amendment.



