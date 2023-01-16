THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

In 2015, then-President Reuven Rivlin gave a famous speech in which he called Israel a society of "four tribes."





There are secular or moderately religious Jews, who constituted the vast majority of the country's founders and until today make up most of its political, economic and cultural elite. Though estimates vary, around half of Israel's Jewish population consider themselves secular, and 19% are marginally observant.





Then there is the group usually called National Religious, or Religious Zionist. These Israelis combine Orthodox Judaism with commitment to political Zionism, and now constitute the core of the settler movement in the West Bank. They constitute around 20% of Israel's Jewish population, or about 15% of its total population.





A third group is called Haredim, or ultra-Orthodox in English. Unlike other Orthodox Jews, who are integrated into mainstream neighborhoods and workplaces, many Haredi groups try to separate themselves to an extent from secular society.





Originally, they did not support the creation of the State of Israel, which they believed should come about only through the Messiah. Today, however, Haredi communities are politically associated with right-wing parties.





The fourth group Rivlin mentioned are Israeli Arabs, or as they increasingly call themselves, Palestinian citizens of Israel.



