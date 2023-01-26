THE HINDU CHRIS RUFO:

The film had already been banned, the social media posts censored. Now, the students huddled without light or electricity around glowing smartphones to watch what their government had deemed to be subversive foreign propaganda.





China? No. They were in India, ostensibly the world's largest democracy, and watching the BBC.





The Indian government over the past week has embarked on an extraordinary campaign to prevent its citizens from viewing a new documentary by the British broadcaster that explores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged role in a deadly 2002 riot that saw more than 1,000 people - mostly Muslims - killed.