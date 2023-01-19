THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS:

Netanyahu is creating circumstances in which not only will the often strong working relationship between Israel's government and America's be severely tested, it may become impossible for the Biden administration to view the current Israeli government as sharing interests - or even as an ally. [...]





Ironically, Bibi has caused this once unthinkable chasm by signing on to a global movement that actually has prominent adherents in the U.S. The origins of the movement are, of course, in Moscow.





Central to the efforts of Vladimir Putin to try to weaken and destabilize his opponents in the West has been identifying the moral and ethical weak links among his adversaries and supporting them as they place their narrow self-interests above foundational ideals like democracy, the rule of law, human rights and tolerance for social diversity.





Netanyahu, like Trump and the American right, like Orban and Bolsonaro, like Modi, Le Pen and Italy's neo-fascists, has for years now promoted an ethno-nationalist authoritarian agenda that is now calling into doubt all the values that once bound Israel and the U.S.