January 18, 2023
THANKS, VLAD!:
Fossil fuel crisis prompts biggest ever switch to renewables and storage in 2022 (Giles Parkinson, 18 January 2023, Renew Economy)
The fossil-fuel induced energy crisis of 2022 - sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine - has sparked the biggest ever jump in new construction starts for wind, solar and storage projects.According to new data released by Rystad Energy, the capacity of new construction starts jumped 42 per cent, from 286 gigawatts (GW) in 2021 to 406GW (ac) in 2022.Rystad says the huge leap in new construction was driven by high energy prices as consumers and governments sought alternatives to the soaring cost of coal and gas generation.
Drive their prices higher with taxes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 18, 2023 12:00 AM