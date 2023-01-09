January 9, 2023
THANKS, GIPPER!:
Ozone layer may be restored in decades, UN report says (Phelan Chatterjee, 1/09/23, BBC News)
A gaping hole in the layer was discovered by scientists in 1985. Just two years later, the Montreal Protocol was signed - with 46 countries promising to phase out the harmful chemicals.The deal later became the first UN treaty to achieve universal ratification, and almost 99% of banned ozone-depleting substances have now been phased out.The Antarctic ozone hole continued expanding until 2000, after which its area and depth began improving slowly.Now, a report co-produced by the UN, US and EU agencies says the Montreal Protocol is working as hoped.
That was easy.
