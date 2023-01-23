January 23, 2023
TAX THE EXTERNALITIES:
Can induction stoves convince home cooks to give up gas? (Sarah Wesseler, 1/23/23, Off the Grid)
A large-scale shift to induction would go a long way toward reducing heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions. Researchers estimate that annual methane leaks from gas stoves in U.S. homes warm the climate by an amount similar to the CO2 emissions of half a million cars.More importantly, gas-powered kitchens often act as a barrier to broader home electrification, said Chad Asay, director of the Advanced Energy Center, a demonstration space for climate-friendly home technologies in Santa Rosa, California. Many American homes rely on three categories of gas-powered appliances: stoves, water heaters, and HVAC equipment. Gas water heaters and HVAC equipment have a larger climate impact than gas stoves, and homeowners are typically open to considering swapping them out for more-efficient electric models.But kitchen equipment is another story. Since many people can't envision giving up their gas stoves, their gas lines remain connected, and fossil fuel-powered water heaters and HVAC appliances stay online longer than they otherwise might."Really, the cooking is the crux," Asay said. "If you get people to understand that it's not hard to get off of gas in cooking, the rest of living an all-electric lifestyle is very easy for them to understand."
