SOMETIMES IT'S THE CRIME AND THE COVER-UP:

Special Counsel John Durham, appointed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, uncovered possible financial crimes by Donald Trump but made no attempt to prosecute them, The New York Times revealed in a massive, bombshell report published Thursday after a months-long investigation.





"Mr. Barr and Mr. Durham never disclosed that their inquiry expanded in the fall of 2019, based on a tip from Italian officials, to include a criminal investigation into suspicious financial dealings related to Mr. Trump. The specifics of the tip and how they handled the investigation remain unclear, but Mr. Durham brought no charges over it," the Times' Charlie Savage, Adam Goldman, and Katie Benner report.





The "potentially explosive tip linking Mr. Trump to certain suspected financial crimes" came during a trip Barr and Durham, his special counsel, took together.