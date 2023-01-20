SO IT WILL BE SOONER:

The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted the global power supply, and many countries are investing in alternative forms of power that are independent of international interference. Meanwhile, countries, companies, and organizations that already wanted to shift to clean energy and protect the environment are using this as an opportunity to make the change more quickly.





For example, Vanuatu, a small Pacific Island nation, has approached the International Court of Justice to determine whether nations are responsible for changing their own climate policies to protect other nations from climate change. This is a pressing question for Vanuatu, as increasing temperatures and rising sea levels are presenting a nationwide emergency.





Overall, these shifts have led the IEA to predict that clean energy will grow much more rapidly in the near future -- potentially increasing as much in the next five years as it has in the last 20. That growth marks a 30% increase from the IEA's projections from just a year earlier.