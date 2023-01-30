SINOPHOBIA IN FANCY DRESS:

On Jan. 30, 2020, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton addressed military leaders at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing and presented a startling idea. At that time, the novel coronavirus was spreading around China and had killed hundreds of people, though it had not yet been identified in the U.S. Chinese officials said the virus had originated at a seafood market in Wuhan.





Cotton charged that China was "lying" about the origins of COVID-19. He raised another possibility: "I would note that Wuhan also has China's only biosafety level-four 'super laboratory' that works with the world's most deadly pathogens to include, yes, coronavirus." What if the virus had instead originated there? [...]



