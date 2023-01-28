SIC SEMPER MAGA:

Czechs favored Petr Pavel, who held a senior position at NATO, over Andrej Babis, who has loomed large in the country's business and political landscape for the past decade. Pavel led by 58 percent to 42 percent, with 97 percent of ballots counted.





"It's good that we will have a president who made it his goal to unite citizens," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said during a news conference after congratulating Pavel. "I'm looking forward to cooperation with Petr Pavel."





Although the position of president is largely ceremonial, the role is symbolically important. Pavel's win cements a shift away from populist politics -- at least for now. The race was also being watched as something of a bellwether, as Russia's war in Ukraine reshapes electoral politics across Europe.





Pavel could show the continent "that populists can be beaten," said Jiri Priban, a professor of law and philosophy at Cardiff University in Wales. "It is a very strong message for transatlantic relations and also for constitutional democracy -- a system which is under strain."





Pavel replaces president Milos Zeman, who has sought to stretch the power of the presidency since he was elected a decade ago. He appointed an unelected caretaker government (though it failed to win parliamentary approval), refused to nominate judges and professors who displeased him and blocked political appointments, all while cozying up to China and Russia.