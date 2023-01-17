SETTLE IT ON THE PLAYGROUND LIKE NORMAL ADOLESCENTS:

On the first day of Congress this year, Jan. 3, the mounting tension between Greene and Boebert reached its boiling point. According to multiple sources, the two women were nearly in a screaming match in the Speaker's lobby ladies room just off the House floor.





"Greene questioned Boebert's loyalty to McCarthy, and after a few words were exchanged, Boebert stormed out," a source familiar with the fight told The Daily Beast.





According to another source familiar, while in the bathroom, Greene asked Boebert, "You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?"





The first source said Greene was in a stall and, upon coming out, confronted Boebert about taking money from McCarthy for her re-election and then turning against McCarthy when it came time to vote. The Colorado Republican was allegedly unaware that Greene was also in the bathroom at the time.





"That's when Lauren said, 'Don't be ugly,'" the first source said, before she--in the words of this source--"ran out like a little schoolgirl."