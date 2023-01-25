January 25, 2023
OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:
Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Carter (ZEKE MILLER, FARNOUSH AMIRI, COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN, 1/25/23, AP)
It's been a problem off and on for decades, from presidents to Cabinet members and staff across multiple administrations stretching as far back as Jimmy Carter. The issue has taken on greater significance since Trump willfully retained classified material at his Florida estate, prompting the unprecedented FBI seizure of thousands of pages of records last year.It turns out former officials from all levels of government discover they are in possession of classified material and turn them over to the authorities at least several times a year, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of classified documents.
