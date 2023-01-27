ONE ECONOMY TO RULE THE ONE ECONOMY:

What California does matters far beyond state lines.





California is close to being the world's fourth-largest economy and has a history of adopting environmental requirements that are imitated across the United States and the world. California has the most ambitious zero-emission requirements in the world for cars, trucks and buses; the most ambitious low-carbon fuel requirements; one of the largest carbon cap-and-trade programs; and the most aggressive requirements for renewable electricity.





In the U.S., through peculiarities in national air pollution law, other states have replicated many of California's regulations and programs so they can race ahead of national policies. States can either follow federal vehicle emissions standards or California's stricter rules. There is no third option. An increasing number of states now follow California.





So, even though California contributes less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, if it sets a high bar, its many technical, institutional and behavioral innovations will likely spread and be transformative.