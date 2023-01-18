NOT ALLIES:





The fact that the request not to meet with Smotrich and Ben Gvir came from Rosen, who is seen as one of the Democratic caucus's most pro-Israel members, also demonstrates how widespread the unease in Washington is, particularly within Biden's party.





Smotrich, who is serving as finance minister as well as a minister in charge of West Bank policy in the Defense Ministry, has long advocated for annexing large parts of the territory without granting Palestinians in those areas equal rights. He has also expressed antagonistic views toward Arab Israelis and LGBTQ individuals.



