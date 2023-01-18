January 18, 2023
NOT ALLIES:
Delegation of visiting US senators asks not to meet with Smotrich and Ben Gvir (JACOB MAGID , 17 January 2023, Times of Israel)
The fact that the request not to meet with Smotrich and Ben Gvir came from Rosen, who is seen as one of the Democratic caucus's most pro-Israel members, also demonstrates how widespread the unease in Washington is, particularly within Biden's party.Smotrich, who is serving as finance minister as well as a minister in charge of West Bank policy in the Defense Ministry, has long advocated for annexing large parts of the territory without granting Palestinians in those areas equal rights. He has also expressed antagonistic views toward Arab Israelis and LGBTQ individuals.Ben Gvir, who serves as national security minister, holds many of Smotrich's views and is a self-described disciple of the late racist rabbi Meir Kahane. He was convicted of terror offenses over his support for Kahane's outlawed Kach movement and has long advocated for deporting "disloyal" Arab Israelis.
