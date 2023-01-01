January 1, 2023

MAN, THESE TRUMPISTS DO HAVE MOMMY ISSUES:

Times Square 'jihadi', 19, was arrested with chilling manifesto ( ANDREA CAVALLIER, 1 January 2023, Daily Mail)

Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, allegedly approached a group of NYPD police officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve and slashed two of the cops with a machete

'To my family -- specifically, mother -- I'm sorry for not having been a good enough son,' the note read, according to a police source who spoke with the New York Post. 

Maybe don't name a kid Travis Bickle?

