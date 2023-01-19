JUST ANOTHER "WHITE MESSIAH" SCRIPT:

New York Times Columnist, Thomas Friedman, has called on US President, Joe Biden, to "save Israel" from turning into an "illiberal bastion of zealotry". The Pulitzer prize-winning Jewish-American journalist, who has long been seen as one of the most influential pro-Israel liberal voices in the US, made the appeal in his column in the NYT on Tuesday. It is the latest in a series of articles which suggest that Friedman's love affair with the apartheid state has become extremely strained.