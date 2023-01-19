January 19, 2023
JUST ANOTHER "WHITE MESSIAH" SCRIPT:
President Biden urged to 'save Israel' from turning into an 'illiberal bastion of zealotry' (MEMO, January 19, 2023)
New York Times Columnist, Thomas Friedman, has called on US President, Joe Biden, to "save Israel" from turning into an "illiberal bastion of zealotry". The Pulitzer prize-winning Jewish-American journalist, who has long been seen as one of the most influential pro-Israel liberal voices in the US, made the appeal in his column in the NYT on Tuesday. It is the latest in a series of articles which suggest that Friedman's love affair with the apartheid state has become extremely strained.
