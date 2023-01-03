January 3, 2023
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
HOW THIS FAMILY-OWNED MAPLE SYRUP BUSINESS CUT ITS ENERGY COSTS DOWN TO ALMOST $0: 'WE'RE REALLY EXCITED ABOUT THAT' (Wes Stenzel, December 20, 2022, The Cool Down)
Vermont-based maple syrup company Runamok captures so much energy with its facility's solar panels that its electric bill is almost nonexistent."Making maple syrup is very energy intensive, and we've always been very self-conscious about the amount of energy we consume as our business has grown," says Eric Sorkin, Runamok's co-owner and CEO, in a video on the company's website. "When we look at our production of maple syrup, we're very conscientious about our impact in the woods."Norwich Solar assisted Runamok in planning and installing a solar array on the roof of the company's plant in Fairfax. Now, the company says that its electric bill has shrunk to "nearly zero" as a result of its stellar solar efforts.
