IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Vermont-based maple syrup company Runamok captures so much energy with its facility's solar panels that its electric bill is almost nonexistent.





"Making maple syrup is very energy intensive, and we've always been very self-conscious about the amount of energy we consume as our business has grown," says Eric Sorkin, Runamok's co-owner and CEO, in a video on the company's website. "When we look at our production of maple syrup, we're very conscientious about our impact in the woods."



