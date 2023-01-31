January 31, 2023
IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:
4th resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election (Click Orlando, 1/30/23)
All four residents of The Villages charged with voting twice in the 2020 election have now admitted to the crime, court records show.John Rider, 62, recently entered into a pre-trial intervention program that will allow him to avoid potential prison time if he successfully completes court-ordered requirements and refrains from violating the law.
