January 10, 2023
FAILING HIS OWN TEST:
What Trump tried to hide: The long-secret tax returns show that he's not so rich or so smart (NY Daily News, 1/09/23)
You remember, when Trump said that paying zero federal taxes, "makes me smart."Either smart, or a bad businessman who racked up huge losses, as we all suspected.Even as he was spouting on the stage, sitting in the Mazars accounting office in Woodbury, 20 minutes from Hofstra, was his 2015 return (he had a six month extension so it wasn't due until Oct. 15). Mazars, which dropped Trump as a client last February and warned that the documents should not be relied on, soon submitted the 539-page return with a 1040 with all its schedules and 159 separate statements. It was stamped received by the IRS's Kansas City Submission Processing Center on Oct. 20 and is now public.He's not such a rich man. His adjusted gross income was negative, mostly from a Net Operating Loss carryover of $105,157,825. He had to pay the IRS $707,123. No wonder the fraud didn't want Americans to see.
The most important thing to know about Donald will never not be that he should never have gone into business.
