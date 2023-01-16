DON'T IT MAKE YOUR RED EYES GREEN:

The project will be a joint effort by two corporations, Air Products and AES Corporation, which will invest about $4 billion into building and running the factory.





"The new facility in Texas will be, by far, the largest mega-scale clean hydrogen production facility in the U.S. to use wind and sun as energy sources," said Seifi Ghasemi, the CEO of Air Products, in a press release. "It will be competitive on a world-scale while bringing significant tax, job and energy security benefits to Texas."





Beyond bringing half a billion dollars in tax benefits to Texas and at least 1,600 jobs, the facility will help us prevent further heating of the planet.





It is estimated that the factory could help us avoid more than 55 million tons of planet-warming carbon pollution in its lifetime.





As this technology gets cheaper, more and more companies will ideally begin producing this clean-burning fuel.





For sectors aiming to lower their environmental impact, green hydrogen represents an especially promising source of energy.



