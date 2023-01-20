January 20, 2023
BAD FAITH IS THE TRUMP BRAND:
Trump and lawyer sanctioned almost $1 million for 'frivolous' lawsuit against Hillary Clinton (Dan Mangan, 1/20/23, CNBC)
A federal judge on Thursday imposed nearly $1 million in sanctions on former President Donald Trump and his lawyer for filing a since-dismissed "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and many others, which had claimed they tried to rig the 2016 presidential election in her favor by smearing Trump."We are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose," wrote Judge John Middlebrooks in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in his order sanctioning Trump and his attorney Alina Habba.
Always bet on the Deep State.
