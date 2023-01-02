AT LEASST NO GLASS WAS BROKEN...:

The owner of the warehouse, Tahsin Hamed, said that he was surprised on Sunday morning when he arrived at his land near the settlement of Avni Hefetis to find that settlers had destroyed the contents of the warehouse and destroyed the agricultural equipment inside it.





The Palestinian farmer added that this is the second such attack on the same warehouse in one week. There were also similar attacks by Jewish settlers over the past year. The settlers have repeatedly stormed the village's agricultural lands, prevented farmers from grazing their livestock, and forced them to leave at gunpoint.