...AND CHEAPER...:

Innovative thinking has done away with problems that long dogged the electric devices -- and both scientists and environmentalists are excited about the possibilities (Chris Baraniuk, 01.11.2023, Knowable)

It was an engineering problem that had bugged Zhibin Yu for years -- but now he had the perfect chance to fix it. Stuck at home during the first UK lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic, the thermal engineer suddenly had all the time he needed to refine the efficiency of heat pumps: electrical devices that, as their name implies, move heat from the outdoors into people's homes.





The pumps are much more efficient than gas heaters, but standard models that absorb heat from the air are prone to icing up, which greatly reduces their effectiveness.





Yu, who works at the University of Glasgow, UK, pondered the problem for weeks. He read paper after paper. And then he had an idea. Most heat pumps waste some of the heat that they generate -- and if he could capture that waste heat and divert it, he realized, that could solve the defrosting issue and boost the pumps' overall performance. "I suddenly found a solution to recover the heat," he recalls. "That was really an amazing moment."



