ALL iDENTITY, ALL THE TIME:

Sociologist Andrea Szabó, who has spent a lot of time studying the voting bases of Hungary's large parties, classifies various Fidesz voters as follows: The most committed ones belong to the hardcore base. They voted for Fidesz in at least two elections and remain committed to the party. Moreover, the last election shows that their number is growing: In 2010, 1.1 million of Hungary's population of roughly 10 million strong fell into this group. Today it stands at around 1.3 to 1.5 million. These voters are committed to the party, and even more so to Viktor Orbán, for reasons of identity. Their commitment is strong and unwavering, and it remains unaffected by economic changes or other difficulties.





"For these voters, Fidesz imparts identity and strength," Szabó says. It makes them feel pride in who they are regardless of what their economic situation is. "The party constantly broadcasts messages of success, which always gives them something to be proud of."





Surveys show that this group appreciates the freedom fighter and the charismatic national leader who is willing to stand up to the big guys--i.e., the West, the European Union and the U.S.--to defend Hungary's interests.





In addition to this hardcore base, Fidesz also attracts sympathizers. Perhaps everyone has heard some version of the argument, "I know Fidesz isn't perfect, but at least they're protecting us from migrants." The commitment of this group is weaker; one might say that their Fidesz identity is in the process of development.