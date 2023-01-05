January 5, 2023
AIN'T TOO PROUD BOY TO BEG:
Putin orders unilateral 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas (Max Burman and Corky Siemaszko, 1/05/23, NBC News)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no way.
Putin is trying "to use Christmas as a cover to at least briefly stop the advance of our guys in Donbass and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilize closer to our positions," Zelenskyy said in a statement to his countrymen. "Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses lulls in the war to continue the war with new force."
