January 23, 2023
ABSURDER THAN THAT:
Is Human Suffering Metaphysical Or Mundane? (Dwight Furrow, 1/23/23, 3 Quarks)
According to existentialism, as the role of God in modern life receded to be replaced by a secular, scientifically-informed view of reality, the resulting loss of a transcendent moral framework has left us bereft of moral guidance leading to anxiety and anguish. The smallness of human concerns in a vast, uncaring universe engenders a sense that life is inherently meaningless and absurd. There seems to be no ultimate purpose in life. Thus, our individual intentions are without foundation.As Camus wrote:The absurd is born in this confrontation between the human need and the unreasonable silence of the world. (From the Myth of Sisyphus)And so, for Camus, human suffering is like the toils of Sisyphus condemned to endlessly roll the boulder up the mountain only to have it roll down again--life is a series of meaningless tasks and then you die.
That is, of course, the basis of Christianity as well. The most famous need and silence occurred on the Cross. The response was faith.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2023 12:00 AM