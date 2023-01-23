ABSURDER THAN THAT:

According to existentialism, as the role of God in modern life receded to be replaced by a secular, scientifically-informed view of reality, the resulting loss of a transcendent moral framework has left us bereft of moral guidance leading to anxiety and anguish. The smallness of human concerns in a vast, uncaring universe engenders a sense that life is inherently meaningless and absurd. There seems to be no ultimate purpose in life. Thus, our individual intentions are without foundation.





As Camus wrote:





The absurd is born in this confrontation between the human need and the unreasonable silence of the world. (From the Myth of Sisyphus)



