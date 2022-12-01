YOUR NEXT TRUCK WILL BE A VOLT:

Other manufacturers have meanwhile entered the market, from traditional truck makers such as Daimler, Volvo and China's BYD, to startups like US company Nikola.





The competition has also begun to roll out their deliveries, and have many orders of their own waiting to fill.





However, the truck that "the market has been waiting for... is the one from Tesla," says Dave Mullaney, a transportation specialist with sustainability think tank RMI.





Legacy manufacturers have primarily converted their diesel-designed trucks to electric.





"The Tesla, on the other hand, was designed to be electric from the very first design," says Mullaney, who also underlined the company's 15 years of experience in electric vehicles.





If the Tesla vehicle lives up to expectations, "it's going to be a huge difference," Mullaney says.