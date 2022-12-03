YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:

Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky.





Commercial airlines, specifically, are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers.





In October, Delta Air Lines joined the list of airlines backing EV technology startups, with a $60 million investment in Joby Aviation, a company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), intended to operate as an air taxi service.





In 2021, when Joby announced its plan to launch its Uber-like air taxis by 2024, it generated criticism from industry analysts on the ability to launch by that date. But Delta's investment in Joby is a five-year partnership to operate eVTOLs exclusively in Delta's network.





United Airlines is also partnering with a Swedish-based startup, Heart Aerospace, to have electric aircraft flying regional routes by 2030, adding to two other eVTOL investments from the airline. One is for $15 million with Eve Air Mobility for 200 aircraft, and another for $10 million with Archer Aviation for 100 eVTOLs.





American Airlines invested $25 million in Vertical Aerospace, a U.K.-based company, with an order for 50 aircraft.