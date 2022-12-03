WHEN YOU LET THE TRUMPISTS BACK ON:

Before Elon Musk bought Twitter, slurs against Black Americans showed up on the social media service an average of 1,282 times a day. After the billionaire became Twitter's owner, they jumped to 3,876 times a day.





Slurs against gay men appeared on Twitter 2,506 times a day on average before Musk took over. Afterward, their use rose to 3,964 times a day.





And antisemitic posts referring to Jews or Judaism soared more than 61 percent in the two weeks after Musk acquired the site.





These findings -- from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League, and other groups that study online platforms -- provide the most comprehensive picture to date of how conversations on Twitter have changed since Musk completed his $44 billion deal for the company in late October. While the numbers are relatively small, researchers said the increases were atypically high.