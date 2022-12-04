December 4, 2022
WHAT INSURRECTION?:
December 3, 2022 (Heather Cox Richardson, 12/03/22, Letters from an American)
Today, one of former president Trump's messages on the struggling right-wing social media platform Truth Social went viral.In the message, Trump again insisted that the 2020 presidential election had been characterized by "MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION," and suggested the country should "throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or...have a NEW ELECTION."Then he added: "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"In other words, Trump is calling for the overthrow of the Constitution that established this nation. He advocates the establishment of a dictator.
The Right/Left are nowhere more united than in their hatred of America.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 4, 2022 12:00 AM