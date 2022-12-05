December 5, 2022
WE ARE ALL WOKE:
In Andrew Warren suspension trial, Gov. DeSantis officials answer: What does 'woke' mean? (Gray Rohrer, December 3, 2022, Florida Politics)
Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' Communications Director said "woke" was a "slang term for activism ... progressive activism" and a general belief in systemic injustices in the country.[Ryan Newman, DeSantis' General Counsel, a]sked what "woke" means more generally, Newman said "it would be the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them."
They'll always tell you what they are if you listen.
