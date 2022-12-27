TRUMPISM IS A SUICIDE CULT:

More than one-third of parents with children under 18 -- and 28 percent of all adults -- now say parents should be able to decide not to vaccinate their children for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) to attend public schools, even if remaining unvaccinated may create health risks for others, according to new polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health care research nonprofit.





Public sentiments against vaccine mandates have grown significantly since the pandemic, said Jen Kates, a Kaiser senior vice president. A 2019 poll by the Pew Research Center found that less than a quarter of parents -- and 16 percent of all adults -- opposed school vaccination requirements.



