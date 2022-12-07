THE TRUMP BRAND:

A group of far-right figures and ex-military officers were planning attacks in Germany to ignite a nationwide chaos that would give them the opportunity to seize power from the government, according to prosecutors.





German officials made the revelation on Wednesday following the arrest of 25 people, who prosecutor's said were preparing a violent overthrow of the state to install as national leader a prince who had sought support from Russia. [...]





Prosecutors said the group was inspired by the deep state conspiracy theories of Germany's Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) and QAnon, whose advocates were among those arrested after the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021.