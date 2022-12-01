THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:





There have been incessant debates over the effectiveness of sanctions on Russia. Far-right and far-left politicians who traditionally channel Moscow's views claim they are ineffective and only hurt Europeans. French extreme-right leader Marine Le Pen has called the sanctions "completely useless, except to make Europeans suffer." In Germany, her views are echoed not only by the right-wing Alternative for Germany but also by prominent Left Party politicians, such as Sahra Wagenknecht. "The sanctions don't hurt Russia--only us," she said recently. For these Kremlin-friendly voices, sanctions have done virtually no harm to the Russian economy, which in their view is thriving amid sky-high energy prices. Others who don't necessarily share Moscow's views nevertheless argue that sanctions have been a failure because they have not stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from escalating his attacks on Ukraine.





This narrative serves the Kremlin's interests. With winter fast approaching, Putin is betting that sanctions fatigue will soon set in. But a look at the data shows that the people claiming sanctions are ineffective are wrong: Only nine months after the first set of sanctions was imposed just days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, they are already weighing on Moscow's ability to wage war. And this is only the beginning. Sanctions on Russia are more of a marathon than a sprint, and the effectiveness of sanctions will increase over time.