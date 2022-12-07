THE RESULT OF W NOT RECOGNIZING ALLIES:

The 79-year-old described the slogan "Woman, life, freedom" -- the main chant heard at the protests -- as "a beautiful message that shows movement towards a better future."





"Freedom and security must not be placed against each other," he said in a statement quoted by ISNA news agency Tuesday, on the eve of Students' Day.





"Freedom must not be trampled on in order to maintain security" and "security should not be ignored in the name of freedom," he said.





Khatami also spoke out against the arrest of students who have been at the forefront of the protests that erupted across Iran since Amini's death in custody on September 16.





The imposition of restrictions "cannot ultimately ensure the stable security of universities and society," he said.





In his statement, Khatami also called on officials to "extend students a helping hand" and to recognize the "wrong aspects of governance" with their help before it is too late.