THE MOUTH OF MADNESS:

Twitter owner Elon Musk's boosting of far-right memes and grievances has injected new energy into the jumbled set of conspiracy theories known as QAnon, a fringe movement that Twitter and other social networks once banned as too extreme.





The billionaire has spread bogus theories about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband to his 120 million followers, and he called for the criminal prosecution of infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci. He has thrown around baseless accusations about adults sexualizing children, helping stir up an angry online mob against Yoel Roth, a former Twitter safety executive Musk praised in October for his "high integrity."





And on Tuesday, he tweeted a message with an emoji that many people interpreted as saying "follow the white rabbit," possibly harking back to "Alice in Wonderland" or "The Matrix." But many QAnon believers saw the rabbit as a wink to one of their foundational icons, a secret indicator shared in one of QAnon's earliest online prophesies, known as "drops."





Musk mocked the suggestion that the tweet could be interpreted negatively but offered no clarification. Among QAnon promoters, though, the message was clear: Musk was speaking to them.





One QAnon-amplifying account on Telegram with 118,000 followers, known for spreading a bogus claim that Russian fighters were targeting "U.S. biolabs" in Ukraine, said the tweet was only his latest flirtation with QAnon ideology.





"Elon called out Fauci for creating [covid-19], [is] calling out the woke hive mind, is paving the path for 2020 to be nullified and Trump reinstated ... and now he's directly quoting Q," the account said. "Elon is an Anon," the account added, using the term QAnon disciples call themselves.