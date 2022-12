THANKS, VLAD:

Russia rejects G7 and EU capping oil at $60 per barrel, threatens to shut spigot ( JAMEY KEATEN, 12/04/22, Times of Israel)





Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.





The faster the transition the better.



