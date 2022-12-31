SO MUCH WINNING!:

Trump's history of inheriting wealth and then losing it was chronicled by The New York Times in 2020, when it obtained decades of Trump's tax information, including much of what was disclosed Friday.





In 2018, after a decade in which the former president declared no taxable income according to tax returns reviewed by the Times, Trump reported taxable income of more than $24 million. He paid almost $1 million in federal taxes, nearly the entire total he paid as president.





That income appeared to be the result of more than $14 million in gains from the sale of an investment his father had made in the 1970s, a Brooklyn housing complex named Starrett City, which became part of Trump's inheritance.





Much of what the committee made public Friday had also been revealed in a report with top line numbers that the committee released last week. But the thousands of pages of tax documents offered new insights into the president's income and spending.





The documents show, for example, that the effect of his inheritance in 2018 was greater than what the Times previously reported: Trump recorded $25.7 million in gains from the sale of business properties that he and his siblings had inherited or taken through trusts, including the sale of Starrett City.





The sales of business properties Trump created himself came at a loss, however, dragging down his net proceeds and somewhat reducing his tax liability, the tax itemization shows. They included a total of $1 million in assets or equipment sold at a loss by two of his business entities, and another $1 million loss for bailing his son Donald Trump Jr. out of a failed business to build prefabricated homes.



