SEND MORE, WE NEED THEM:

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world's biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children.





Immigrants who come to the U.S. have many cities to choose from where to put their roots. Some choose to live in areas where previous immigrants from their home country have already established a community. But these may not always necessarily be the best options.





The recent report "Immigrants and Opportunity in America's Cities" from The George W. Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative, reviewed 12 key indicators in America's 100 most populous metropolitan areas to identify the communities where immigrants are thriving.





According to the report, the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area, in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, ranks as the 18th best city for immigrants. Boston is home to an estimated 922,623 people who were born in foreign countries, accounting for 18.9% of the total population. From 2010 through 2021, immigration accounted for net population growth of 320,383 people, driving overall population growth up by 7.0%.





Economic prosperity is likely drawing many new Americans to Boston