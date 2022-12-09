PREACH, BROTHER:

From the beginning of his career, Stormzy has unapologetically shared his spiritual journey as a central part of his artistry. On his latest album, This Is What I Mean, Stormzy fuses his spiritual worldview with the day to day issues that are most important to him.





Songs such as Give It To The Water and Holy Spirit continue his conversations about faith in his music.





Stormzy is not alone in making art at the crossroads of popular culture and religion. Other contemporary examples include artists such as Dave and Chance the Rapper. Despite the decline in commitment to organised religion in the UK, religious symbols, ideas and themes remain present in popular music.