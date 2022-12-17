PITY THE POOR LUDDITES:

This long wait has fuelled some misplaced scepticism, best summed up in the old joke: 'Fusion is the energy of the future... and always will be.' Some of those who are sceptical, such as those in the green movement, would prefer it if humanity reined in its ambitions. Abundant clean energy is anathema to environmentalists who want to force society to reduce its energy consumption.





Other sceptics simply don't understand how technological progress works. Every significant breakthrough in history has always started with a small step, which, once achieved, opens the floodgates of progress.





This week's fusion breakthrough is roughly equivalent to when the Wright Brothers first flew 250 metres. We are getting off the ground, but not quite yet flying. The Wright Brothers achieved this milestone in 1903. Within just 10 years, flight was everywhere. After the first step is taken, when we know something is possible, all that is left is a practical engineering problem to be solved. As Turrell puts it: 'Making the leap from flying 250 metres to flying for miles is easier than being rooted to the ground and figuring out how to fly. Psychologically, getting to the first level of accomplishment is everything.' Net energy gain is the same for nuclear fusion. It has broken the credibility barrier.





The engineering challenges ahead remain immense. But this breakthrough will inspire us to meet this challenge.