MAKING THIS A PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TIME TO HUMILIATE THEM:

The Chinese Dream was symbolised by social engagement, as opposed to the American Dream, which reflected Western individualism. To demonstrate the seriousness with which he took this notion of communal solidarity, Xi directed the authorities to clamp down on corruption and personal aggrandisement within the ranks of the CCP. For him and the country, social improvement was to be a collective effort, and all would reap the benefits. These included the promise that GDP per person would double within Xi's original term of office, that citizens would have access to massively improved welfare provisions, and that China would start to develop a military "capable of fighting and winning wars".





It was all going so well -- until Covid-19 hit. Even when China was initially building a consensus for lockdown, the restrictions were sold as a selfless, patriotic duty. While the Covid-related fatality statistics remained low -- perhaps implausibly low -- people bought the narrative of a paternalistic party protecting its people. But over the last few years, China's lockdowns have done untold damage to people's families, their businesses, and their health. As time dragged on and Chinese citizens gradually realised that the government had no Plan B, they slowly began to withdraw their loyalty.





Until recently, demonstrations of frustration with the state and its armed goons have been curiously middle-class affairs, like the tang ping (lying flat) movement of students who refused to get out of bed. That was a form of passive resistance, and therefore fundamentally unthreatening. The real attack on Chinese authority came when striking workers broke out of the Foxconn plant, and then unemployed youth united with ordinary people and began tearing down Covid barriers and demanding freedom.





During the course of the demonstrations in November, many shouted slogans insisting that Xi Jinping step down, called for an end to CCP rule, and demanded greater civil rights -- a direct challenge to the Communist Party. China has responded by becoming the only country to have overturned Covid policy in response to popular anger, which is ironic given the caricature of Chinese people as passive subjects of their rulers.





The problem now facing the CCP is how to rebuild its popular legitimacy -- and rewrite its national narrative -- as nearly three years of Covid policy end in disastrous failure. What kind of narrative will Xi turn to in order to explain all this away?



